Giving To Western

Through Western’s ambitious fundraising campaign, Be Extraordinary, we are raising the bar to enrich The Western Experience.

We are preparing students to become the next generation of global leaders. We are also inspiring innovative learning and igniting world-class discovery to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

We invite alumni and friends to participate in our campaign, and help double the number of alumni who contribute to making Western extraordinary.

Be part of something that's already a part of you.